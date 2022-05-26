Bole SHS Assistant Headmaster arrested for reportedly raping student

The Assistant Headmaster of the Bole Senior High School in the Savannah Region has been arrested for allegedly raping a final year student of the school.

The accused, Issahaku Jadua, is alleged to have invited the victim into his office at about 6:00pm on May 20, to advise her on an upcoming exam.

Bole Senior High School entrance

However, the Police say upon entering the office, Mr. Jadua forcefully had sex with the student.

The Savannah Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Inspector Adjekum Owusu, confirmed the incident to the media.

He was subsequently arrested on Wednesday, May 25, after a medical examination of the victim.

Inspector Adjekum said Mr. Issahaku Jadua will be processed for court.

Inspector Adjekum Owusu

“We received a report that a student of the Bole Senior High School was raped by one of her tutors. The crime officer and other officials of the Ghana Education Service went to the school and took the girl to the hospital for diagnosis to ascertain the fact of the case.”

“Yesterday [Wednesday], the tutor was arrested and detained, so currently we are preparing him for court.”