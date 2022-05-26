Former Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan has called for support for the Black Stars ahead of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers and World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will begin the AFCON qualifiers campaign with a home game against Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1 at the Cape Coast Stadium before traveling to the Central African Republic on Sunday, June 5 before traveling to Japan for the four-nation tournament.

The Black Stars will face the likes of Japan, Chile, and Tunisia. Among the four nations to be involved in the tournament, only Chile failed to make it to the Mundial, which will be held in Qatar later this year.

“We are all Ghanaians, we have to wish them well, we have been supporting them since day one and I have been part of the history, the 36-year-old told Luv FM Sports.

“We shouldn’t forget about the national team, we have taken Ghana to a certain level, we have to just support them.”

“We have qualified for the world cup, everything is going on well, the confidence level of the team is very high and so what we have to do is just, keep supporting them and make sure we do bigger things.”

He added, “We have been able to qualify and that’s what we should think about. We are now in Qatar; we have to plan on how we can approach the World Cup.

“What I will say is that we should forget about everything and then support them. Then after, you can assess their performances and everything and so I urge Ghanaians to support the Black Stars,” he added.

Asamoah Gyan is one of the most decorated players to have ever played for the Black Stars. He remains the country’s all-time top goalscorer.