Charges on mobile money transfers below GH¢ 100 have been scrapped by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) effective Friday, March 20, 2020.

This follows an agreement between the Central Bank and the mobile network operators to promote the use of digital platforms for payments.

The directive, subject to review however, excludes cash withdrawals made through mobile wallets and will be run for the next three months.

OTHER STORIES:

Coronavirus cases in Ghana hit 9

Ghanaians descend on Wendy Shay for saying she’s hotter than coronavirus

“All mobile money users can send up to GH₵100.00 for free (excluding cash out). This includes sending to a recipient on the same network, or another network via the interoperability platform,” BoG’s statement said on Wednesday.

The move forms part of raft measures adopted by the Central Bank to contain the impact of COVID-19 on the Ghanaian economy.