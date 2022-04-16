The timely intervention of boat operators saved a woman believed to be in her late 50s after she fell into the Oti River from a ferry.

The woman, whose identity is yet-to-be known, was said to be onboard a pontoon on Friday when the incident happened.

It is also not clear what caused the accident as the woman was not herself as of the time of filing the report.

She was rescued by some boat engine operators who were also crossing with passengers to the other side of the river.

Some travellers, speaking in an interview with Adom News’ Obrempongba Owusu, bemoaned the inadequate live jackets on the ferry.

The commuters have also asked for the construction of a bridge over the Oti river to save lives.

