In recent years, there have been several promising developments in the fight against malaria. WHO has launched a new Global Technical Strategy for Malaria 2021-2025, which aims to reduce malaria case incidence and mortality rates by at least 90% by 2030.

Additionally, several new tools and interventions have been developed, including new antimalarial drugs, vaccines, and vector control measures.

Bliss GVS Pharma has been working tirelessly to combat the disease, developing innovative solutions and forging collaborations with key stakeholders.

To mark World Malaria Day 2023, under the theme Time To Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest Innovate And Implement, it is important to recognize the progress that has been made in the fight against malaria, while also acknowledging the challenges that remain. It is also an opportunity to highlight the importance of continued investment and innovation in malaria prevention and control and to recognize the critical role of health workers and other stakeholders in this effort.

In recognizing efforts and initiatives made, Bliss GVS Pharma has over the years been involved in practical initiatives that aim to make Africa a malaria-free continent. Initiatives like the ACT for Africa, a Malaria Free Continent, aims to raise awareness among healthcare workers and society about malaria and its treatment. One of the main initiatives of the ACT for Africa campaign is medicine donations to facilitate access to antimalarial and other essential medicines.

The hospitals that received the antimalarial drugs include the Upper West Regional Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, Sunyani Regional Hospital and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi.

The rest are the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital – Takoradi, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Eastern Regional Hospital – Koforidua and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital – Accra.

The regional hospitals expressed their gratitude to Bliss GVS Pharma for the generous donation. They noted that the drugs would go a long way in saving the lives of their patients and reducing the burden of malaria in their regions.

The donation includes a range of antimalarial medications, like artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs), like LONART, and P-ALAXIN which are recommended by the WHO as the first-line treatment for uncomplicated malaria. GSUNATE Injections, GSUNATE suppositories, CLAMOXIN Injections, and GACET suppositories.

The total value of medicines donated to the regional hospitals is estimated at 900,000 cedis. The donations were made through Bliss GVS Pharma’s subsidiary Asterisk Lifesciences Ghana Ltd.

During the campaign, the company also engaged in a health talk with students of selected health institutions and markets on personal hygiene and malaria prevention. Some beneficiary institutions included the Tamale Community Nursing Training College and Nurses & Midwifery Training Colleges in Ho, Takoradi and Cape Coast.

The ACT FOR AFRICA campaign by Bliss GVS Pharma is a commendable effort towards achieving the goal of a malaria-free Africa. The company’s commitment to improving healthcare in Africa is a positive step toward reducing the burden of diseases on the continent.

World Malaria Day commemorations provide an opportunity for individuals, organizations, and governments to renew their commitment to ending malaria and to work together towards a world free of this preventable and treatable disease. Let us all join hands to fight against malaria and ensure a healthy future for all.