The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has implored the football circles to be patient with Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton.

The 64-year-old who signed a 21-month deal earlier in March has come under criticism due to his uninspiring start.

Hughton after three games has won one and drawn two all in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

However, Sports Minister Ussif wants the leadership of the FA and Ghanaians to be patient.

“It is not easy to manage a national team,” Ussif said in an interview with JoySports.

“There is a difference between national team management and club management, but I am confident in what Chris brings as a coach.

“I believe Chris Hughton is a very experienced coach, and I have total confidence that his experience will come to bear at the appropriate time.”

Hughton, until his appointment, served as Technical Advisor to the Black Stars technical team, which was headed by Otto Addo prior to and during the FA World Cup in Qatar.

He was appointed to that role because of his experience, having managed many clubs in the English Premier League. But Ussif says the national team presents a different challenge to the Ireland star.

“Chris has worked so hard throughout his career, and he knows the challenges that he is facing as head coach of a national team. As I said, it is not easy to manage a national team because there is a difference between managing a national team and that of a club,” he noted.

“The expectations are not the same. The whole country looks up to you. They expect results from you, but I think we should be patient and give Chris the opportunity, space, or time to establish himself on the national team. We will see the results when he finally settles [on what he wants to do with the team].

“I have the strong belief that the current technical team is very good, and they need the opportunity and time to deliver for Mother Ghana,” he stated.

Chris Hughton needs a draw against the Central African Republic in the final AFCON 2023 qualifier scheduled for September to qualify the Black Stars for the next AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

