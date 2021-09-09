Augustine Arhinful says it will be a bad decision for CK Akonnor to be sacked now when there is little time to prepare for the next round of fixtures in the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This comes as a defense for the underfire Ghana coach who was in the dugout when the Black Stars were pipped by South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg last Monday in their second Group G game.

After that game, there have been calls for the 46-year-old trainer to be shown the exit door with Ghanaians on social media arguing that he has not shown he has the quality to lead Ghana to the World Cup.

But Ahinful, in an interview with Nhyira FM, has stressed that coach Akonnor should not be sacked.

“This is not the best time to sack CK Akonnor. We can talk to him to improve on his performance. We have a short period to the next round of matches,” the ex-Ghana attacker shared.

He continued: “You cannot build a national team with a two-year contract. Building a national team takes about five years and more.”

Ghana next will return to action in the World Cup qualifiers in October in a double-header clash against Zimbabwe in Group G.

The Black Stars sit 2nd with three points following their 1-0 win over Ethiopia in their opener at the Cape Coast Stadium.