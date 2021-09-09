Former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful, believes CK Akonnor’s two-year contract as Black Stars coach is not enough to build a good team.

Coach Akonnor has come under criticism and scrutiny after Ghana’s abysmal and shambolic performance in the 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Critics have cited coach Akonnor’s inability to beat any of the big teams in Africa since taking over from Kwasi Appiah as a justification for his dismissal.

Many football fans took to social media to demand for the sacking of Akonnor after the defeat.

But Arhinful has jumped to the defense of the coach as he insists that the former Black Stars captain will need more time and support to be able to turn things around for Ghana.

“You cannot build a national team with a two-year contract,” the former Black Stars attacker said in an interview on Nhyira FM.

“Building a national team takes about five years and more,” he added.

The Black Stars under coach Akonnor has lost to Morocco, South Africa, Mali, Sudan and drew with Ivory Coast.

Ghana sits 2nd with three points and will resume their qualifiers with a doubleheader against Zimbabwe next month.