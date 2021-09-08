Spokesperson to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says former President Mahama’s call for a forum to discuss national challenges is unacceptable.

According to Dr Gideon Boako, a forum with large numbers does not in any way account for successful dialogues.

Mr Mahama, speaking at a lecture dubbed: ‘State of the Economy: the Score Card’ at the Cedi Conference Centre of the University of Ghana in Accra called on the government to constitute a national forum on the economy to find lasting solutions to the country’s economic challenges.

He explained such consensus was demonstrated when his administration convened the Senchi Economic Forum, leading to the formulation of the Senchi Consensus.

However, Dr Boako, reacting to the call on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, said such a forum was a waste of time.

In his view, no effective policy decisions can be taken on such platforms, adding participants will only drag issues with no conclusion arrived at.

“There are other ways we can use to discuss national challenges and find solutions but we don’t think a Senchi-type is the way to go.

“The only thing that will happen is that people will go and eat, drink with no effective decisions made,” he said.

Mr Boako further noted there are institutions tasked with policy making in the country.

However, he said the lack of synergy and the coordination between the public servants mandated and the political leadership has been a problem that has derailed its efficiency.