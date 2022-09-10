Asamoah Gyan has advised new players who switched nationality to play for the Black Stars to be readily available for national call-ups after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghana Football Association [GFA] in June announced that Patric Pfeiffer, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Inaki Williams, Stephan Ambrosius, and Tariq Lamptey were the five players who switched nationality while Mohammed Salisu also committed to play for Ghana.

Some suggested these players decided to represent Ghana because of Ghana’s qualification to the World Cup.

Speaking on the sidelines of the KGL U-17 inter-club champions league launch in Kumasi, the former Black Stars captain, who scored 51 goals for the senior national team, welcomed the players’ decision to play for Ghana.

Asamoah Gyan

“Sometimes we should forget about everything. Kevin-Prince Boateng when he came, it was a whole lot but he was able to deliver.

“Football-wise, those who have come in are great players, Tariq Lamptey and those guys are very good players and they can also put something into the national team,” said Gyan.

Asamoah Gyan, however, advised the players to be fully committed to the national team after the global tournament in Qatar.

“My advice to those guys is, we are here to support them but my question is what next?

“They should not come and play because of the world cup and afterward, they decide to decline subsequent invitations.

“Once you have naturalised for Ghana, you should be fully committed to the national team.

“After the [world cup], they should still be available because this is a national team which does not engage in one tournament,” he said.

The Black Stars of Ghana will face Brazil on September 23 in Le Havre, France before taking on Nicaragua in Spain four days later.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay for the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar which kicks off on November 20.