The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced Mara – a Pan-African digital finance ecosystem as an official sponsor of the Black Stars of Ghana to drive football sustainability ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, scheduled to kick off in November.

Through this first-of-its-kind partnership in Ghana, Mara will be creating close connections with football lovers across Africa and beyond in unique and compelling ways; welcoming them into a community where they can ignite their passion for creating digital wealth, grab hold of numerous digital finance opportunities and enjoy financial empowerment.

“The passion and excitement for football has the power to offer hope and unify Africans across the continent and beyond in a truly remarkable way, regardless of background, or socio-economic status,” Chi Nnadi, co-founder and CEO at Mara said while commenting on the partnership at the GFA Headquarters in Accra.

“We are particularly excited to partner with Ghana FA as they #BringBackTheLove for Ghana’s national football team and empower people with a common hope and dream.

“Mara remains committed to empowering the dreams of Africans across the world and offering the creation of wealth through digital finance,” he added.

Buttressing this, Susan Younis, Chief Marketing Officer at Mara said: “We have very exciting activations and offers that will be rolled out with the upcoming World Cup tournaments. As these activities commence in the next few weeks, we look forward to creating opportunities and environments where Ghanaians can experience the essence of Mara in person.”

Speaking at the event, GFA President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, expressed joy over the lucrative sponsorship deal with Mara and shared why the partnership is a perfect fit. According to President Simeon-Okraku, “Digital assets being digital means of exchange have come to stay all over the world. We are delighted that the pairing of Mara and GFA with this commercial relationship has been realized, as such partnerships have become increasingly common in sports worldwide.”

“This partnership, the first of its kind, will bring to fans various opportunities offered by digital assets in our football community. The second reason for a partnership such as this is that it provides crucial revenue to the industry.

“The next few months will witness an explosion of Ghana Football on digital platforms,” he added.

The countdown to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has officially begun and is set to bring different cultures from across the globe together to enjoy the best of football.

The opening match and ceremony of the tournament kick off on Sunday, 20 November. Ghana will play Brazil in France on September 23 before taking on Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, to wrap up Ghana’s European tour in the FIFA International window for September as part of the team’s preparations for the World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in November/December.