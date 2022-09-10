Ghana Premier League powerhouse, Accra Hearts of Oak, have unveiled their official kits for the 2022/23 football season.

The 2022 MTN FA Cup champions revealed the jerseys on Friday.

The Phobians will be competing in the kits during the Ghana Premier League season and their Caf Confederation Cup campaign.

The FA Cup holders will use the kit to mark their 111th anniversary.

The team’s home shirt has the dominant colours of red, yellow, and blue and some creative fonts for their memorable continental titles.

This is matched by the yellow shorts while the away kit is a white shirt with the same club colours featuring at the bottom.

Check the video below:

You waited, We waited and now it's finally home 😎..



Celebrating 1⃣1⃣1️⃣ years of pure excellence



👕 ➡️ 🏠.



We never say die 🔴🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/GzpDb279g6 — Phobians – #MTNFACupChampions🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) September 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will open their season with an away game against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.