The European Union Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency, Irchad Razaaly, on the Breakdown show with Kwadwo Sheldon said Ghanaian musician, Odartei Milla Lamptey, popularly known as Gasmila, is his all-time favourite artiste in Ghana.

On the Breakdown show the host asked the EU Ambassador to name his favourite artistes in Ghana. By so doing, he mentioned artistes like Kwabena Kwabena, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Gasmila. In addition to Gasmila’s name, he stated and confirmed that, the artiste, Gasmila, was his all-time favourite when the host asked to be sure if Gasmila was his favourite artist.

His Excellency, Irchad Razaaly, also stated that, High Life, Reggae and Soul music were his favourites and added that Afrobeat was broad and she enjoys part of it, but likes to listen to Fella Kuti when he was asked about the genre of songs he listens to by the host.

The EU Ambassador broke down Amerado’s song, Grace and described that as one of his favourite songs.

The EU ambassador, who arrived in Ghana in September 1st 2021, has appointed Daniel Boifio Junior @DBJ_gh on twitter, as his personal manager after a successful management with the former French Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency, Anne Sophie Ave.