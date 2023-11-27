Former Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, has called for the sacking of Chris Hughton since Black Stars is not progressing under him.​​​​​​​

The former Irish international has come under criticism following the senior national team’s defeat against Comoros in the second group of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers despite recording a 1-0 win against Madagascar in their Group I opener at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Mr Mortagbe highlighted a lack of identity, philosophy, application, endeavour and energy within the team after nine months under Hughton’s guidance, emphasising that the team’s recent poor performance reflected these deficiencies, and expressed doubt about Hughton’s ability to reverse the trend ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January 2024.

“It becomes difficult to see where Mr Hughton is taking the team, and this is not limited to the last two games,” he said.

“It has been the case virtually throughout the nine games that he has handled the Black Stars. I struggle to see an identity, I struggle to see a philosophy, I struggle to see us using our players in roles where I think the players could apply themselves better,” he added.

He also noted that despite the former Premier League manager managing approximately 80 per cent of the playing body inherited from his predecessor, Otto Addo, there seemed to be little progress, hence his conviction that a coaching change might be necessary to inject new energy and maximise the potential of the players.

He added that the Black Stars’ defeats to Mexico and the USA in the October international friendly games were crucial moments that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should have prompted a reconsideration of Hughton’s role.

“If I were a member of the GFA Executive Council I would be moving that we contemplate a coaching change.”

Chris Hughton signed a 21-month deal in March earlier this year.

He is expected to lead the Black Stars for the AFCON where they have been paired with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Chris Hughton, 64, will be hoping to steer the Black Stars to win the 34th edition of Africa’s prestigious tournament to end the country’s 41 years AFCON trophy drought.

READ ALSO