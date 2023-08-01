Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, has responded to the possibility of convincing Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi to play for the Black Stars.

The two have been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for many years.

An attempt was made by the FA to convince the pair to switch nationality to play for the West African country ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Having featured for England’s junior sides, Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi, who are still eligible to play for Ghana, have struggled to earn a call-up to the English national team.

Responding to the possibility of convincing to play for Ghana, Chris Hughton revealed that a positive dialogue has been held but the ultimate decision is in the hands of the players.

“Particularly, I think it is understandable because I was born in England to an Irish mother and a Ghanaian father,” he told talkSPORTS.

“Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi are players that have played for England for the under-age national teams so some of these are understandable.

“We have been in contact with them (Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi) not only during my time as the head coach so I think it is a process and ultimately, it will be about both of them making that decision that they want to play but we have been in good dialogue with them but some of these things are understandable.

“Two very good players. Hudson-Odoi did not play the amount of games he would have liked but it was all down to the system they played. Three at the back so it means he would have to be deployed as a wingback so hopefully, I just hope he plays regularly in the upcoming season and maybe that could get the process start again,” he added.

