The Black Starlets of Ghana have beaten Switzerland in their final game to win the 2023 UEFA U-16 Development Tournament in Serbia on Tuesday.

Before this game, Karim Zito’s side had defeated host nation, Serbia 4-0 in the opening match before rallying from behind to record a 3-2 victory over Spain.

Ghana wrapped up their campaign at the four-nation tournament with an emphatic 3-2 win over Switzerland in a thrilling fixture in Belgrade.

A brace from Ramsey Asumadu and a goal from Bossman Debrah were enough to ensure the Black Starlets a five-goal thriller win over the Swiss.

Forward Benjamin Tsivanyo won the golden boot after bagging five goals in three matches.

Black Starlets defeated Switzerland 3-2 in the the final group game of the UEFA U-16 youth development tournament. Two goals from Asumadu Ramsey and a goal from Debrah Bossman secured the win for the Starlets



The Black Starlets have won all their three matches in the tournament. pic.twitter.com/hQIt9PxDuR — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) April 18, 2023

Ghana has won the UEFA U16 Development Tournament for the first time since its inception.

The four-nation tournament staged in Belgrade, Serbia served as a preparatory tourney for Ghana ahead of the upcoming WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations.