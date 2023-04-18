The Black Starlets of Ghana have beaten Switzerland in their final game to win the 2023 UEFA U-16 Development Tournament in Serbia on Tuesday.
Before this game, Karim Zito’s side had defeated host nation, Serbia 4-0 in the opening match before rallying from behind to record a 3-2 victory over Spain.
Ghana wrapped up their campaign at the four-nation tournament with an emphatic 3-2 win over Switzerland in a thrilling fixture in Belgrade.
A brace from Ramsey Asumadu and a goal from Bossman Debrah were enough to ensure the Black Starlets a five-goal thriller win over the Swiss.
Forward Benjamin Tsivanyo won the golden boot after bagging five goals in three matches.
Ghana has won the UEFA U16 Development Tournament for the first time since its inception.
The four-nation tournament staged in Belgrade, Serbia served as a preparatory tourney for Ghana ahead of the upcoming WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations.