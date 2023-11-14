BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif’s latest single, titled ‘OH NO’ currently has the number of most Shazam song in Ghana.

The song was released on November 9, 2023 barely a week old and is already topping charts in the country.

Black Sherif is currently also number 1 on the Apple Music Top 100 Ghana chart.

The song ‘OH NO’ is a Highlife, Soul and Drill-infused anthem produced by his in-house producer and long-time collaborator; Samsney, with additional production by Joker Nharnah.

The banger details the rapper’s resilience in navigating through the cold storms of adversity while still staying true to his art.

“It feels like me standing at the edge of an open-pit but I know the resultant effect of the very next step at that moment in time. “Oh No”, is a reaffirmation to my destiny and my calling. It’s me defining who I am, what I have believed in and basking in the work I have put in thus far”.

Since last year’s release of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif has solidified his place as one of Africa’s most powerful creative voices and amassed massive global streaming numbers, which made him the most streamed Ghanaian artist of 2022 on Spotify and the most streamed Ghanaian artist of all time on popular African streaming platform Boomplay.