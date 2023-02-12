Celebrated artiste Black Sherif is doing what his predecessors could not – bridge the musical gap between Ghana and Nigeria.

While the debate is ongoing about Nigerians not supporting the craft of Ghanaian musicians, Black Sherif has helped put that agenda to rest after gracing the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival 2023 in Nigeria.

Not only was he awarded five nominations, the Konongo native was honoured with the award as Best Hip Hop act for the 2022/23 year in review.

He beat the likes of Blaqbonez, M.I, Kaligraph, Nasty C & AKA, Psycho, Ladipoe, Wakadinali, Chyn, and Vector, to emerge as the winner of the tight category.

The auditorium was filled with cheers and applauses when Black Sherif climbed the stage to receive the enviable award.

He was lost for words while staring at his award in disbelief and all he could do was manage to smile ear to ear.

The ‘Fist Sermon’ hitmaker expressed sincere gratitude to the organizers, his fans back in Ghana and his loved ones in Nigeria who voted for him.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif was nominated for Best New Artiste, Best Collaboration, Best Hip hop, Listeners Choice and Viewers Choice Awards.

Since its inception in 2016, the Sound Music Video awards has been recognising excellence from hardworking talents in Africa.