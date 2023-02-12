Wealthy family, the Brock Royal family has acquired a private jet worth $11.3m.

And according to the family lawyer, the eight-man capacity facility is to facilitate and expedite the royal family’s business operations.

The 3.8-45 hours speed, 422-487:mph facility is the first to happen to any family in the country.

It has three private bedrooms with a spacious area designed for corporate activities (office).

The Brock Royal Family has in recent months embarked on many charity activities on the quiet, the most recent being the payment of medical bills for mothers at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Labour Ward department in Accra.