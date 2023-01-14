Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has gained massive recognition from BBC 1xtra.

The Konongo native has been named as part of the artistes to be on the lookout via their prestigious Hotfor2023 campaign.

The second sermon hitmaker was named alongside the sensational British female group, Flo, Doechi, Cristale, Nemzz, Ayra Starr and Debbie.

Announcing the milestone on Twitter, the British black music powerhouse acknowledged Black Sherif has steadily been gaining traction both on the continent and abroad.

ALSO READ:

Meet Black Sherif’s adorable parents and siblings

New Black Sherif lookalike pops up; mimics musician’s stage antics

In view of this, they noted 2023 promises to be a strong year for him.

Below is the tweet: