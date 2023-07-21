Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif, has exciting news for his fans as he announces a highly anticipated show on the Legon campus scheduled for Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Taking to his Twitter account, the talented artiste shared the news, urging his enthusiastic fans to join him at the front line.

However, he also emphasised that only those with high energy should be at the forefront, hinting that he wants the most passionate fans to be closest to the stage for his Pent Show.

Black Sherif expressed his sentiments, saying, “I’m coming to Pent Tomorrow. If you are not feeling well, don’t come in front, enjoy the show from the wings or wherever the madness isn’t extreme. See you there…”

This exciting announcement comes after a recent social media exchange following the musician’s brief arrest at Kotoka International Airport.

He had been booked for a show, the Afro Cruise Jam, but failed to show up and promote the event after allegedly accepting a part-payment of $20,000. Many ticket holders who had eagerly booked their cabin tickets were left disappointed due to his absence.

Addressing the situation, the event organizer, Daniel Vanderpuye, revealed that Black Sherif had not fulfilled his contractual obligation to promote the show, leading to significant losses on their end.

Thankfully, the matter was eventually resolved amicably with the intervention of the Ghana Police at their headquarters in Accra on July 20, 2023 following his apprehension.

Now, with his new show at the Legon campus approaching, Black Sherif is eager to give his energetic fans an unforgettable experience they won’t want to miss.

I’m coming to Pent Tomorrow. If you are not feeling well don’t come in front, enjoy the show from the wings or wherever the madness isn’t extreme. See you there💕

YAYA KK — BLACKO (@blacksherif_) July 21, 2023

