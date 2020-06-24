A 35-year-old married woman, Omolara Seriki, has allegedly damaged the scrotum of her 52-year-old husband, Raheem, after she allegedly caught him cheating with another woman.

This incident occurred in the Iragbiji area, Boripe council in Osun state of Nigeria.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Daniel Adigun, said the couple had issues in their six-year-old marriage, forcing the man to move out of their matrimonial home.

However, on Tuesday, June 23, the angry wife stormed the apartment where she was informed that her husband was camping and caught him with another lady. A fight ensued between them and in the process, she grabbed his scrotum and damaged it.

ALSO READ:

According to the NSCDC spokesperson, Mr Adigun ”the lady brought food for him around 10:pm but could not go home because of the heavy rain. After a while, his wife entered the room and an altercation ensued and the wife grabbed his scrotum. In the process, he fainted and only regained consciousness at the hospital where the damaged scrotum was being sutured.”

Mr Adigun said the matter is still being investigated.