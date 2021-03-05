The Accra Regional Overseer of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries, Bishop Yaw Owusu-Ansah, has been involved in an accident.

Although the information about the accident is scanty, Adomonline.com can report that Bishop Owusu-Ansah is safe and doing well.

The accident occurred when the man of God was on his way to the Adom FM studios for his morning devotion show Adom Ahengua on Friday, March 5, 2021.

The side of his car was badly damaged

He was sent to the Legon University Hospital after the unfortunate incident where he was examined, treated and discharged.