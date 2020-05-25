Founder of International God’s Way Church Daniel Bishop Obinim flaunted $100 notes to celebrate his release from police custody.

This is to prove to his critics that he had more than enough to meet his bail conditions contrary to media reports.

The elated ‘Angel’ who could not control his excitement showed off some dance moves after spending about three nights in police cells.

Obinim was arrested and detained in police custody on May 19, 2020, after Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong reported him to the police for alleged inappropriate behaviour.

READ ALSO:

The pastor was charged for forgery of a document contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) respectively.

He was granted bail to the tune of GHC100,0000 with two sureties, but he reportedly failed to meet the bail condition and continued to remain in police custody until he was finally released on Friday after all conditions were satisfied.

Check out the photos:

Founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim

Founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim