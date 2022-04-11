District Chief Executive Officer (DCE) for the Biakoye district in the Oti Region, Millicent Kabuki Carbo, has donated motorbikes and laptops to departments of the assembly to support its operations.

According to her, the motorbikes would facilitate the activities of the assembly with respect to project monitoring which would in turn generate revenue for the assembly.

Speaking with Adom News, she disclosed that the assembly wants to enhance its revenue mobilisation and saw the need for the assembly to have logistics and other resources to make it easier and faster.

The motorbikes and laptops are to be used for regular activities of the assembly to enhance revenue mobilisation so as to increase internally generated funds.

Lack of logistics and other resources such as vehicles, computers and other accessories are affecting activities of the assembly.

She, therefore, urged the workers within the assembly to have confidence in her to bring development to the assembly.

The District Coordinating Director, Naba Akolbila Robert, said the facility will help make movement and transportation easy.

Mr Akolbila advised the workers to put the items given them to proper use and take good care of them.

Staff of the assembly, on receiving the items, expressed their gratitude to the DCE for the support and pledged to use the facility to enhance their work and deliver effective service to the assembly.

