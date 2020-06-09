The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Biakoye District in the Oti region, Comfort Atta, on Sunday ordered the arrest of a young man for defying the mandatory nose mask wearing protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The masks have proven to be very effective in containing the spread of the virus, hence the strict adherence advocacy with a law making defiance punishable.

The incident took place when traditional leaders embarked on a coronavirus awareness campaign in the surrounding communities in the Oti region.



The young man, who was in a red shirt, was passing by when COVID-19 education was ongoing at Apisokubi.

The angry DCE immediately ordered the police to arrest him, explaining that it was not a deliberate attempt to intimidate anybody but to ensure the safety of all.

Present and part of the awareness campaign were Nana Abena Safoa Awerewa II, Woraworaman hemaa, Nana Nyarko Asiedu, Ankobeahemaa of Tapa Breweniase, Nana Safo I, Bretuohemaa of Tapa traditional area and Nana Asensimaa, Apesokubihemaa.

Meanwhile, K, Monsi Ventures, which was also part of the team, as their contribution towards the coronavirus fight, distributed hand sanitisers to the residents to fight the Covid-19.