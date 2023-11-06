The Managing Director of BH-Fertagro Limited, Robert Kwabena Ayitey has partnered with musician Edem’s Goget’em foundation to provide over GH¢100,000 worth of relief items to the people of Mepe, Bator, Sogakope and its environs.

The gesture forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility and also in response to the tragedy caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam in the Volta region.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Ayitey said corporate Ghana must rise to the occasion in this time of need.

He said he is happy that his company is partnering with musician Edem to support the affected communities.

The General Manager of the company, Alex Kwame Donyinah in an interview said it will be difficult for the people to get back on their feet without getting support from corporate Ghana.

“As a leading agro company, we are ready to ensure we provide the needed support in terms of fertilisers and other farm inputs to ensure that these affected areas see growth and restoration in the tragedy they’re facing now. We are prepared to work with the various community leaders to ensure that results are achieved,” he stated.

Musician, Edem who has been very instrumental in organising relief items to these affected areas expressed his gratitude to the company for taking such a step to support the affected areas.

He also urged celebrities to use their massive following to back institutions to involve in more of such good deeds.

The Paramount queen mother of Mepe Traditional Area, Mamaga Adzo Sreku IV and Mankrado, Mepe Traditional Area, Torgbe Korsi Nego VI who received the items on behalf of the affected victims assured the team of equal share of the items to the people of Mepe.

They also expressed their gratitude to BH-Fertagro and Edem for coming to their aid in these hard times.

BH-Fertagro imports and supplies fertilisers – with great respect for quality standards, safety, speed and innovation.

