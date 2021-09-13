For being one of much-loved power couples, Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z can’t keep away from the prying eyes of media and fans.

And now their body language is heavily scrutinised by social media users as the pair look distant in some new photos.

The ‘Formation’ singer and her rapper husband stand apart from each other in the photos shared on her Instagram page, leading some fans to suspect that ‘they aren’t intimate any longer.’

On Wednesday, September 8, Bey took to her Instagram page to share some pictures from what appeared to be a night out with her husband.

Dressing to the nine, the R&B diva oozed vintage glamor in a white unbuttoned shirt with unruly feathers on its sleeves and dark bell bottoms.

She accessorized with a pair of white-rimmed dark shades and carried a champagne-like bag, while her long blonde hair was styled in curls.

Jay-Z, meanwhile, kept a casual look in a black printed shirt and black pants, teamed with white sneakers. He kept his accessory minimum, only wearing a blue watch.

Check out the photos below:

