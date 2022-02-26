Former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has survived a ghastly accident.

According to reports, the accident occurred on Thursday night while he was travelling to the Northern part of Ghana from Accra.

Though the cause of the accident is unclear, the vehicle which Mr Mornah and other occupants whose identities are not immediately known were in was badly damaged.

The PNC National Communications Officer, Awudu Ishoq, confirmed the incident on his Facebook page.

Bernard Mornah

He explained Mr Mornah and the other victims were doing well.