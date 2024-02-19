Former Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio, has been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources on Special Projects.

Mr. Owusu-Bio was part of some government appointees affected by last week’s reshuffle of Ministers and Deputy Ministers by President Akufo-Addo.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Owusu-Bio and dated Thursday, February 15, the new appointment is expected to take effect from Monday, February 19.

“I hope this reaches you in good health and spirit. I am pleased to inform you that you have been appointed advisor to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources on special projects effective Monday 19 February.”

“Given that you are a Member of Parliament, you will not be entitled to additional renumeration for this role. Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise in writing. Counting on your cooperation on such matters of national,” the letter signed by the sector minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor stated.

Read full letter:

