Repented traditionalist, Nana Agradaa, and her husband have got fans drooling after she posted a bedroom video of their fun times.

The wedded couple showered each other with love after they were distanced apart for some time.

After arriving home after a Ho trip, Agradaa launched a seductive attack towards her husband, kissing and caressing him in the process.

“I know you have missed me, I miss you so much,” she could be heard saying while laying on top of her pastor husband.

The video has attracted mixed reactions from her followers.

While some believe intimacy should be a private business, others have applauded their public display of affection.