Ghana coach, Otto Addo, says the Black Stars will surprise Nigeria’s Super Eagles by securing the 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket in Abuja.

The Super Eagles will host the four-time African champions at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in the return leg of the playoff later today.

The Black Stars shared spoils with the rivals in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium over the weekend.

Ahead of the game, Addo told newsmen in Abuja on Monday that he is optimistic of victory.

He added that he is confident because the Black Stars played well in Ghana and they would now improve on their performance in the return leg fixture in Abuja.

“We have a good team, and we played well in Ghana. We will improve on this because we are here to push more, and we are determined.

“Moreover, I don’t see myself being under pressure, because it is a privilege to play against the Super Eagles in Nigeria.

“We are not better than the Super Eagles and the Super Eagles are not better than us.

“But we are here to improve on our game until we are satisfied with our performance and score some goals,” the coach said.

Speaking also, Gideon Mensah, a Black Stars player, said they would maintain the team spirit in their return match against the Super Eagles.

“We will do better than what we did in Kumasi, we are not just thinking of qualifying, we must qualify from tomorrow’s match,” Gideon said.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 17:00GMT.

Black Stars are aiming to return to the global showpiece for the fourth time after missing out in the last edition in Russia.