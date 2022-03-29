Authorities in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region have supervised a demolition exercise on Tuesday.

Over 10 buildings including residential and church facilities were affected in the process.

These buildings were said to have been wrongly cited blocking access to routes into the community.

Some of the structures had also been built in waterways.

The development is meant to pave way for access to areas such as Millennium City, Nyanyano, Kakraba, and also for emergency exits.

District Chief Executive for Gomoa East, Solomon Darko Quarm, said the move was crucial to ensure that lives and property are saved in case of any disaster such as fire outbreaks among others.

The DCE insisted that owners of the structures in question are liable to prosecution and fines.