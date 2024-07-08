The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nkwanta South parliamentary candidate, Hajia Sherifa Sekyere Tijani has encouraged candidates writing the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Exams (BECE) to enter the exam hall with confidence and believe in themselves.

In a motivational speech delivered to the candidates, she emphasized the importance of self-confidence in achieving success in any endeavour.

Hajia Sherifa reminded the candidates that they have worked hard to prepare for the exams and should trust in their abilities to do well.

The NPP parliamentary candidate gave the advice when she distributed over 2,000 Mathematical sets to candidates.

Over 1,901 candidates are expected to write this year’s exams in the Nkwanta South municipality.

“Believe in yourself and your abilities. You have put in the effort and dedication to prepare for this exam, so go into the exam hall with confidence and give it your best shot,” Hajia Sherifa said.

She also urged the candidates to remain calm and focused during the exams, advising them to read each question carefully and take their time to provide thoughtful answers.

The NPP Parliamentary candidate’s words of encouragement were well-received by the candidates, who expressed gratitude for her support and motivation.

They also promised to excel in their exams to enable them enjoy the Free SHS policy.

ALSO READ: