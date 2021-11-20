A 14-year-old boy has allegedly drowned while jubilating with friends who had just completed their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This unfortunate incident occurred at Baafikrom near Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region on Friday, November 19, 2021,

The victim, Kwame Takyi, is said to have accompanied his four friends who decided to swim in River Ochie to celebrate their feat.

Adom News correspondent, Kofi Adjei reported that while swimming, his friends realised he was drowning and called for help.

Upon their return, he said the boy had drowned.

Distraught aunty of the victim, Sister Mansa said the family is heartbroken at the news.

Youth leader of Baafikrom, Nana Banyin, who expressed shock at the news, cautioned parents to monitor their wards after their exam to reduce such occurrence.

Meanwhile, divers in the locality have since been combing the river to find the victim.