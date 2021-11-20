A 20-year-old farm labourer has been sentenced to nine months imprisonment by the Tepa District court for indecent assault.

Kwadwo Ayaama was said to have inserted his right little finger into the private part of a six-year-old girl at Asuhyiae, near Tepa in the Ahafo Ano North District.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

Police Chief Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei told the court, presided by Lily Amoah-Kankam, that the victim was a kindergarten one pupil who stayed with her parents at Asuhyiae.

The convict was a farm labourer who often visited the house of the victim and her parents.

He said on October 27, this year, the convict visited the house of the victim and asked her to accompany him to a nearby house to collect yam.

Chief Inspector Agyei said on their way the convict leaned her against a wall and inserted his right little finger into her vagina and warned her not to tell anyone.

The prosecution said on their return, the victim who was feeling some pains reported her ordeal to a witness in the case, who in turn informed the father of the victim.

A report was made to the Tepa police and the convict was arrested.

Chief Inspector Agyei said the convict admitted the offence in his caution statement and he was, therefore, charged and brought before the court.