Photos of award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu‘s daughter have popped up as she celebrates her birthday.

The daughter, Shadine Badu, turned 19 on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

In celebration of her birthday, the proud father decided to flaunt her in new visuals on social media.

The photos show Shadine, who is the musician’s firstborn to be a very beautiful and classy-looking young lady.

ALSO READ:

Taking to his Instagram page, Dr Badu described the celebrant as his handbag, adding he takes her along everywhere he goes.

He wrote: Happy 19th to my first born … age with grace Daugther… 💜💜 .