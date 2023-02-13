Talented Ghanaian musician and actor, Archipalago, has called out Don Little and Yaw Dabo on social media telling them to acknowledge Nigerian actors Aki and Pawpaw.
In a tweet, he hinted that Aki and Pawpaw paved the way for diminutive people known in Ghana as ‘shortingos’ in the Ghanaian movie industry.
He urged Yaw Dabo and Don Little to acknowledge their efforts in making sure they were recognised by movie directors in the country to cast them for roles.
He further stated that without Aki and Pawpaw, they would not have made this much money from acting.
Meanwhile, Yaw Dabo and Don Little have not responded to these statements by Archipalago.
Don Little, Yaw Dabo and those kind of guys should give a maximum thanks and praise to Aki and Porpor cos it was them who made Gh directors started using their type and as a matter of fact they paved a way for all the Shortingos to get their daily bread through movies— Palago Mufasa (@Archipalago) February 11, 2023
