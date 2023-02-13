Talented Ghanaian musician and actor, Archipalago, has called out Don Little and Yaw Dabo on social media telling them to acknowledge Nigerian actors Aki and Pawpaw.

In a tweet, he hinted that Aki and Pawpaw paved the way for diminutive people known in Ghana as ‘shortingos’ in the Ghanaian movie industry.

He urged Yaw Dabo and Don Little to acknowledge their efforts in making sure they were recognised by movie directors in the country to cast them for roles.

He further stated that without Aki and Pawpaw, they would not have made this much money from acting.

Meanwhile, Yaw Dabo and Don Little have not responded to these statements by Archipalago.