Defending champions Bayern Munich slipped to their first Bundesliga defeat of the season as they were thrashed by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Omar Marmoush, Eric Ebimbe and Hugo Larsson put Eintracht 3-0 up after only 36 minutes at Deutsche Bank Park.

Joshua Kimmich pulled one back before Ebimbe and Ansgar Knauff scored for Frankfurt.

Second-placed Bayern are three points behind Bayern Leverkusen, who travel to third-placed VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

England captain Harry Kane, who played the full 90 minutes, failed to score for only the third time in 13 Bundesliga games this season. He has 18 goals from 13 league matches.

Frankfurt had not won in their previous three league games, although they were the last team to score five goals against Bayern in the Bundesliga, a 5-1 win in 2019.

Bayern, who have qualified for the Champions League last 16, play Manchester United in their final group game on Tuesday.

United must win and hope Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw to progress to the last 16.

On Wednesday Frankfurt were knocked out of the German Cup by third-tier Saarbrucken, who beat Bayern in the second round.

Seventh-placed Frankfurt travel to Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.