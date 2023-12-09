Real Madrid were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Real Betis despite another goal from Jude Bellingham.

The England midfielder netted in the 52nd minute of a thrilling LaLiga contest at the Benito Villamarin Stadium but it was not enough for victory as Aitor Ruibal hit back.

The result took Madrid a point clear at the top of the table but Girona and Barcelona – second and third respectively – will have a chance to take advantage when they face each other on Sunday.

Bellingham’s goal was his 16th for the club and continued his extraordinary start to life in Madrid since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

Yet he did not have things all his own way in what was an open and entertaining encounter.

Betis had the first opportunity when Marc Roca tested Andriy Lunin but Madrid also went close as Luka Modric flicked a header wide.

Rodrygo suffered double frustration as he was denied a penalty after going down in the area and then thwarted by an offside flag after teeing up Brahim Diaz to score.

Betis enjoyed a good spell and Ayoze Perez forced a fine reaction save from Lunin with a powerful shot before Willian Jose sent a ferocious strike narrowly wide.

Modric attempted to score from distance on a quick Madrid counter-attack but Rui Silva got back to save. David Alaba was also just wide with a strongly-hit free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

Betis threatened early in the second half when Perez released Isco but Lunin forced him away from goal.

Bellingham opened the scoring after brilliantly exchanging passes with Diaz and then running through to slide the ball beneath Silva.

Diaz had a chance to double the lead but shot wide from a tight angle and Betis responded as Ruibal took the ball from Jose on the right and lashed a thunderous strike into the far corner.

Both sides had good opportunities to win the game, with Silva first making a decent save from a Toni Kroos free-kick.

Isco went even closer for Betis in the final minute when he got his head to a cross into the box but his effort thumped against the post.

Madrid had one last chance in stoppage time as Rodrygo fed Joselu but his shot flew narrowly wide.