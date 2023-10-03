A group calling itself ‘Friends of Bawumia’ says the booing of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the Teshie McDan Sports Complex inauguration was masterminded by some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members.

Chairman of the group’s Ledzokuku constituency wing, B.K. Ayensu stated that the residents rather warmly welcomed the Vice President during the event on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

In videos seen on social media, a section of the constituents at the event was heard chanting in an expression of disapproval for Dr. Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo.

The chants included a particular song translated as “Nana Akufo-Addo, we are suffering…? We will express our frustration.”

Contrary to these widely shared clips, the group said its investigations have revealed that the alleged booing incident was orchestrated by key members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) including the MP, Benjamin Ayiku.

“From our investigation, the MP, Hon. Benjamin Ayiku with his constituency NDC chairman organized residents from our neighboring constituency (Krowor) to do this untoward act,” the Chairman said.

The NPP Chairman clarified for the public that Vice President Bawumia was received with enthusiasm during the commissioning of the Sports Complex.

Mr. Ayensu says the people of Teshie greeted him warmly, creating an atmosphere charged with the spirit of possibility and adding to the constituency’s history.

The Chairman also commended Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye for his instrumental role in the development of the area.

