A General Secretary hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Franklin Fiifi Kwetey, has said the party will be in good hands if he emerges victorious.

The former Deputy Finance Minister believes he will be able to match Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, especially boot for boot when it comes to issues regarding the economy.

“When I was deputy finance minister, Bawumia didn’t even have the courage to say certain things because I would have shut him up with facts and figures,” he bragged.

He noted Dr Bawumia is very much aware of this fact and will even campaign against him if offered an opportunity.

The former Ketu South MP made this declaration on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen in the build-up to the election scheduled for December 17, 2022.

“Bawumia knows I can marshall the full force of the party and match him boot for boot so if you ask him who he wants as NDC General Secretary, he [Bawumia] will definitely say it shouldn’t be Fiifi Kwetey,” he said.

To Mr Kwetey, Dr Bawumia has gotten away with a lot of lies over the years and it is about time someone sets the records straight for him.

“In 2013, Bawumia got away with a lot of things as I was then a Transport Minister and couldn’t break protocol to respond to economic issues but that is not to say our people at the time were not good except that Ato Forson was new and not a great communicator at the time while Seth Tekper had more technical strength,” he added.

When asked why he believes being General Secretary will afford him that opportunity, he stated, “Í will be like the party CEO who will marshall supporters so Mahama and NDC wouldn’t have to waste his time on Bawumia because I will take care of him.”