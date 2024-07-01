The Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged the largely Muslim community of Sorbelle, in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region, to continue to live in harmony with members of the community who are Christians or non-Muslims.

Dr. Bawumia funded and built a new mosque for the community, and the beautiful facility was commissioned on Saturday, amidst excitement in the community.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Bawumia urged continuous harmony between Muslims and Christians in the country.

“For us in this country, we are Christians and Muslims and I don’t discriminate because it is the same God we are worshipping,” he said.

“I help everybody. Let us continue to live in harmony with everyone: our brothers and sisters who are Christians, for the continuous peace and harmony of this country,” he told community members.

On the mosque, Dr. Bawumia expressed joy for the successful construction and also thanked God for making it possible for him to build the mosque.

“I am happy today because many people think that it is human beings who build mosques, but it is only Allah who builds mosques,” said Dr. Bawumia.

“When I made the promise to build the mosque, I prayed to Allah to make it possible and Allah said it is possible so I thank the Almighty Allah for making it possible to build this mosque for you.”

The NPP flagbearer also called for all to continue to be kind to each other, as it is an act of worshipping God.

The ecstatic community, led by its Paramount Chief, expressed immense gratitude to Dr. Bawumia, for his kind gesture to the community, which they said will get them closer to God.

Dr. Bawumia and community members observed prayers in the mosque, following its official commissioning.

