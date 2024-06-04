Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has said the decision to introduce Free SHS is the stepping stone to the progress and development in Ghana.

According to him, the policy despite its challenges, has helped in transforming the education sector and reduced the gender disparity in schools.

Dr Bawumia was speaking during an interaction with the clergy as part of his two-day tour in Greater Accra Regional.

The Vice President stated that, Ghana is one of the only six African countries that is currently offering Free SHS.

He added that, before the policy, the number of enrollment of SHS students from independence was only around 800,000 but it has now increased to over 1.6 million.

The Chairman of Dr. Bawumia’s Campaign team, Dan Kwaku Botwe also called on the men of God to pray for the right leader to be chosen in the December election.

ALSO READ: