The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, received a rousing welcome in Kumasi on Sunday and his fever lighted up the second Akwasidae of the year at the Manhyia Palace.

He was followed to the 40-day festival by close to 80 Members of Parliament from the NPP.

As usual when he arrived at the Manhyia Palace, he was received with loud cheers.

How the crowd responded to his presence at the Manhyia Palace, according to his proponents was a testament to the fact that Dr Bawumia continues to be the toast of many.

Accompanied by MPs, majority of whom are from the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia became the centre of attraction as patrons could not just stop admiring his humility and shouted his name in admiration.

Mamponghene embraces Dr Bawumia and Samira

When he arrived at the durbar grounds, the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II embraced Dr Bawumia and his wife Samira.

This is not the first time the Vice President was attending Akwasidae which is an important event on the calender of the Ashanti Kingdom.

The Festival is celebrated by the Asantes near and afar.

The festival is celebrated on a Sunday, once every six weeks and believed to be the next only in importance to the National Day celebrations.

The ceremony opens in the throne room, where only the initiates are allowed. Ritual libations of blood and schnapps are poured onto the thrones of the former kings as offerings to them and to the ancestors.

Then the King, the Asantehene, makes an appearance in the royal court where he takes a seat under a large brightly colored umbrella.

Dressed in vibrant colors and adorned with large pieces of antique gold jewelry, he greets his people. (Ashanti gold jewelry and masks are part of the master pieces of the African art)

In front of the King, a corridor opens up where members of the court come to swear allegiance to the King and give him some gifts. There are chiefs in the shade of their umbrellas, sword carriers, bearers of ritual knives, armed guards with loaded rifles and nobles with ostrich feather fans. Sitting next to the king are found the dignitaries of the court.

Bawumia-Otumfuo relationship

The Vice President has had a very personal relationship with the Otumfuo Osei II, who he considers as a father.

During the funeral of Bawumia’s mother in in 2021, Otumfuo despite sending a high-powered delegation, issued a release to commiserate with the family.

In a show of support for the Vice President, the over 80 lawmakers, appointees of government and some stakeholders who matter within the NPP accompanied to the Akwasidae.