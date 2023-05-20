Vice President Dr Mahmoud Bawumia has publicly announced his intention to seek the flagbearer mantle of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 elections.

He told the chiefs and people of Sekyere in the Sekyere Kumawu District that he will pick nomination forms when the party opens the flagbearer race.

His comments followed a question by the Chief of Sekyere, Nana Osei Kwabena Onini Pobi II for the Vice President to clear rumours he (Vice President) could be in the race to lead the NPP.

In response, Dr Bawumia said he had thought and prayed about it and concluded that indeed when nominations open, he will be in the race.

Dr Bawumia indicated that his mission at Kumawu was to support the NPP’s candidate in Tuesday’s parliamentary by-election, Ernest Yaw Anim.

