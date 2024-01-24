The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has left Ghana for a 5-day working visit to the Republic of Estonia.

This was announced by spokesperson at the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako.

Dr. Bawumia will explore and engage with key institutions and individuals knowledgeable in digital transformation, e-governance, and e-taxation.

During his stay in Estonia, the Vice President is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with notable figures, including Alar Karis, the President of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, the Prime Minister, Luukas Ilves, Undersecretary for Digital Transformation, and Raigo Uukkivi, Director General of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board.

He is expected to return to Ghana on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

