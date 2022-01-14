The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday launched the University of Ghana‘s (UG) ‘one student one laptop’ initiative.

The initiative is designed to provide technological access to needy students of the School.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Bawumia lauded the management of the institution for the initiative, stressing it was a step in the right direction.

“In the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic, which has transformed teaching and learning from face to face to mainly online and through handheld devices, needy students could be disadvantaged.

“I commended the Vice-Chancellor and Management of the Business School for their efforts to bridge the inequality gap,” he lauded.

He further urged alumni to continue supporting their alma mater and encouraged others of various institutions of higher learning to do the same for their schools.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Appiah Amfo announced the package during her induction on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Appiah Amfo

She explained the initiative is to enhance teaching and learning, adding authorities will “collaborate with established IT companies to provide our students and staff with their own laptop/handheld devices.”

Against this backdrop, a committee chaired by the Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), Prof. Peter Quartey was set up in December 2021, to implement it.

The committee has been tasked to explore the possibility of providing laptops at affordable prices for students, staff and faculty of the University.

It would form part of the University’s commitment to upscale technology, which is a critical tool in making the staff and students function effectively in the era of technological advancement.