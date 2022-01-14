Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom says Black Stars strikers can only reach former captain, Asamoah Gyan’s ‘status’ if given the support from all quarters.

The Beiter Jerusalem forward was speaking to the media in Cameroon on Thursday ahead of Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations Group C game against Gabon.

Boakye Yiadom who made his Ghana debut in August 2012, has scored six times in 14 International appearances and is one of the strikers available for Milovan Rajevac in this year’s tournament despite making a cameo appearance in the defeat to Morocco on Monday.

“I have heard it a few times but I had a couple of injuries when I came back from China and it slowed me down a little bit. But, I believe that to get to the level of or half what Asamoah Gyan did, you need consistency in the national team as he had.

“And there has to be belief, everybody who supports the national team has to give the support that the team needs to improve. Because you don’t use one day to improve on something, it needs time. When you give us time and focus on two, three, four strikers and keep them and work on them. At least we may not be able to get to where he reached. But we may be able to do half of it,” he added.