Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday launched a new comprehensive online self-enrollment portal, “MyNHIS app”.

The launch of the app held in Tamale is designed to make registration and renewal of existing members of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The new application is an addition to the several digital platforms introduced into the health sector.

It includes several user-friendly features such as enabling persons desirous of enrolling with the NHIS to do so in the comfort of their homes using their mobile phones, instead of having to do so at an NHIS District Office.

It will operate on both Android and iOS smartphones and allow NHIS members to securely pay registration and membership renewal fees from their mobile money wallets, bank and Visa accounts.